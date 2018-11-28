Latest NewsIndia

Shocking ! 13-year-old girl dies after falling unconscious while performing at stage : Watch Video

Nov 28, 2018, 04:34 pm IST
A 13-year-old girl fell unconscious while performing at an event organised by Maharashtra government in Mumbai’s Kandivali area.

The girl was immediately taken to hospital where she was declared dead. Her body has been sent for post-mortem to identify the cause of her death. The event is named CM Chashak which sought to boost sports and cultural ecosystem in the state.

