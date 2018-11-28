Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl are the ultimate fitness couple: VIDEO

Sushmita Sen recently confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The two recently posted videos that prove they are the ultimate fitness couple.
Rohman recently took to his Instagram and shared a post for his lady love. In his post, he can be seen working out with gymnastic rings and in his caption, he thanked Sushmita Sen for introducing him to the rings and inspiring him every day.
View this post on Instagram
First workout of my 43rd year ???”I rise to the #gymnasticrings carrying no burdens of the past, no wait of the future, only THIS MOMENT completely aware & alive” ?????? To celebrate life as I witness my Maa & my Man applaud every effort & truly appreciate all the blisters ???EVERYTHING IN LIFE IS POSSIBLE? Don’t believe me, believe in YOURSELF!!! #practice #discipline #workhard #wegotthis ??? I love you guys soooooo much!!!! #duggadugga ???? @rohmanshawl ?
View this post on Instagram
I will never be able to thank you enough @sushmitasen47 for introducing me to gymnastic rings. You inspire me in every walk of life and how!! ?? And to everyone who has been showering me with love(and some with threats, to tell me to take care of her) i love you all and i promise your “Sush” is in safe hands !! #SS #promise #love And thank you #maa for capturing this one !! ?
