Latest Newscelebrities

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl are the ultimate fitness couple: VIDEO

Nov 28, 2018, 01:03 pm IST
1 minute read

Sushmita Sen recently confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The two recently posted videos that prove they are the ultimate fitness couple.

Rohman recently took to his Instagram and shared a post for his lady love. In his post, he can be seen working out with gymnastic rings and in his caption, he thanked Sushmita Sen for introducing him to the rings and inspiring him every day.

In his elaborate post, he also wrote, ” And to everyone who has been showering me with love(and some with threats, to tell me to take care of her) I love you all and I promise your “Sush” is in safe hands.”

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 31, 2017, 05:05 pm IST

Confident Kerala Blasters takes on Bengaluru F C

Ajay Devgn & Kajol
Mar 15, 2018, 07:47 am IST

Ajay Devgn about the dramatic style of his marriage with Kajol

Sep 15, 2017, 07:47 am IST

J&K : BSF soldier killed in Pakistan rangers firing

Jul 20, 2018, 08:59 am IST

Olympic medalist stabbed to death during car robbery

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close