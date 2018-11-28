Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl are the ultimate fitness couple: VIDEO

Sushmita Sen recently confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The two recently posted videos that prove they are the ultimate fitness couple.

Rohman recently took to his Instagram and shared a post for his lady love. In his post, he can be seen working out with gymnastic rings and in his caption, he thanked Sushmita Sen for introducing him to the rings and inspiring him every day.

In his elaborate post, he also wrote, ” And to everyone who has been showering me with love(and some with threats, to tell me to take care of her) I love you all and I promise your “Sush” is in safe hands.”