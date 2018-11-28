Latest NewsGulf

UAE increases Speed limit to 140kmph on these roads

Nov 28, 2018, 07:52 pm IST
Abu Dhabi Police have announced that the speed limit along several roads in the emirate will increase up to 140kmph.

View this post on Instagram

???????? ?? ??????? ???? ??????: ????? ????? ??? ????? ???????? ???????? ?? 2 ?????? ?????? . . ????? ???? ??????? ???????? ?? ????? ??????? ?? ????? ??????? ??? ??? ????? ?????? ?????? ??????? ?????? ??????? ??? ??? 140 ???? / ???? ???? (???? ???????) ?? ???? ?????? ?????? ???? ??????? ??????? ??? ????? ???? ???????? ?? 2 ?????? ?????? . ????? ????? ?????? ??????? ???? ??????  ????? E20 ?? ???? ????? ???? ????????  ???  ????? ???? ???????? E75? ? ?? ????? ???? ???????? E75 ??? ????? ?????? ???? ??????? ????? E16 ?? ???? ??? ???????  ??? ????? ????? )? ???? ????? -????? E95. ?????? ???? ?????? ??? ????????? ??????? ?? ???????? ????? ??????? ???????? ??????? ????? ??????? ??????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ?????? ?????? ???????? ??? ????? ?????? ??? ????? ???? ??????? ??????? ???????? ??????? ?????? . ????? ???? ?????? ?????? ?? ???????? ?????????? ?????? ????????  ?????? ??????? ???????? ??????? ??????? ???????? ????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ??? ??? ????? ????????? ???? ??????? ????????? ??? ????? ??? ????? ??? ????? ????????? ???????? ???? ?? ????? ?????? ??? ????? ??????? ???????? ???? ???????? ?? ??????? ?????????????? ????? ????? ?????? ??????? ???????? ?????????. ?????? ?? ????? ??????? ?? ???? ???? ?????? ????? ??? ??????? ???? ? ???? ???? ????? ??????? ?????? ?? ??? ????? ??? ?? ? ?????? ???? ?????? ???????? ?? ??????? ??? ?????  ??????? ??????? ??? ??? ??????? ???????? ?? ?? ??? ?? ????? ?????? ???? ?????? ???? ?? ???????? ????? ???????? ????????. ???? ???? ??????  ???????? ??? ???????? ???????? ??????? ??????? ??? ??? ????? ? ??? ???? ?? ?????? ??? ??????? ??????  ??????? ?????? ??????? ?????? ????? ?????? ??????? ??? ????? ???? ????????? ??? ???? ?? ??? ????? ???? ????? ??? ?????? ??? ????? ???? ????? ???????? ?? ??????? ??????? ??????? ?????? ???? ????????? ?? ????  ??????? ????????. @abudhabidot @stscabudhabi @ad_dpm #???????? #?????? #????_?????? #???????_?????? ??#UAE #AbuDhabi #ADPolice ??#security_media

A post shared by Abu Dhabi Police ???? ?????? (@adpolicehq) on

This will be without speed buffer, according to the police source.

Roads affected by the speed limit change are:

1- Sweihan-Al Hayer Road (E20) from Zayed Military City roundabout to Truck Road intersection (E75)

2- Sweihan-Al Hayer Road (E20), from Truck Road intersection (E75) to Al Hayer

3- Al Ajban-Al Saad Road (E16), from Al Ajban Palace roundabout to Al Saad

4- Al Ain-Al Qou’ (E95)

The speed limit increase was decided after several studies and comparisons were undertaken regarding accident indicators, including traffic density and road design.

Speed limit signs will be posted along the routes which have been affected by the decision.

Not all roads in the emirate will be affected by the speed limit change, whereas other speed limits will remain unchanged.

 

