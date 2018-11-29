Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Air India flight Hits Building at Stockholm Airport

Nov 29, 2018, 09:51 am IST
Less than a minute

An Air India plane carrying 179 passengers struck a building at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport with its wingtip as it taxied to gate on Wednesday, but no injuries were reported, police said.

“The 179 passengers could disembark from the plane on a mobile staircase and thereafter enter the terminal,” police wrote in a statement. The cause of the accident was not immediately known, police said.

It occurred at 5:45 pm (1645 GMT), about 50 meters (yards) from Terminal 5, the main terminal for international flights.

Pictures from the scene showed the Boeing aircraft parked on the runway with the very tip of its left wing stuck in the side of a building.

Several police cars and fire trucks were parked by the plane. According to airport operator Swedavia’s website, the flight had originated in New Delhi.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 15, 2018, 06:08 pm IST

China creates ‘artificial sun’ that six times hotter than the real sun

sreenath case file missing
Jul 14, 2017, 02:49 pm IST

The case file of actor Sreenath’s death missing

dhoni-playing-with-ziva-on-ground-after-winning-kxip
May 21, 2018, 11:34 am IST

After beating KXIP, Dhoni and cute Ziva engaged in family time on the ground: Video

dileep-appear-court-march-14-receives-summons
Mar 1, 2018, 11:23 pm IST

Dileep to appear before court on March 14, receives summons

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close