Coconut Milk Hair Treatment At Home

Prep Time

5 minutes

You Will Need

3 tablespoons coconut milk

Method

Heat the coconut milk on a low flame for about a minute until it is warm.

Massage the warm coconut milk into your scalp and apply it to your hair.

Wrap your hair in a towel and leave the coconut milk in overnight.

Shampoo and condition the next day.

You can repeat this twice a week.

Precautions

Do not overheat the coconut milk.

Benefits