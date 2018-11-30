Latest NewsBeauty

Coconut Milk Hair Treatment At Home

  • 5 minutes

You Will Need

  • 3 tablespoons coconut milk

Method

  • Heat the coconut milk on a low flame for about a minute until it is warm.
  • Massage the warm coconut milk into your scalp and apply it to your hair.
  • Wrap your hair in a towel and leave the coconut milk in overnight.
  • Shampoo and condition the next day.
  • You can repeat this twice a week.

Precautions

  • Do not overheat the coconut milk.

Benefits

  • Coconut milk is packed with saturated fatty acids and vitamins B, C and E. It conditions your hair while filling in the damaged protein spots. This is also considered as the best protein treatment for hair as it effectively tackles dandruff while promoting healthy hair growth.

