Ingredients Of Duo Of Chocolate And Strawberry

Dark chocolate

White chocolate

Strawberries

How to Make Duo of Chocolate and Strawberry

1. Melt dark chocolate and white chocolate separately.

2. Wash the strawberries and take off leaves. Dip each strawberry in melted dark chocolate and let it chill in the fridge on a parchment paper.

3. Now pipe white chocolate on top of the strawberries in a zigzag pattern and serve chilled with shortbread in the middle.