Actress Honey Rose Ventures into a New Business and You Won’t Believe What it is!

It is not uncommon that film stars ventures into business after establishing a name for themselves in the industry. The male actors usually try their hands at Film production, Real estate etc while the actress’ finds it comfortable to run dance schools, Boutiques etc. But actress Honey Rose has surprised one and all with her new business venture.

Honey rose is planning to bring bath scrubs using Vetiver(ramacham) under the brand name ‘Honey’.

Am happy that this will be a source of income to a few farmers and women in my native place. Scrubbers made using 100 percent natural ingredients will reach market under the brand name Honey. The inauguration of the business would take place at Lulu Mall on December 1. The person who would inaugurate it would remain a surprise,” said Honey Rose known for her bold roles in Mollywood.

Honey’s father Varghese Thomas has been working in the production and sales of bath scrubs using Vetiver for 20 years. It is her mother Rose thomas who used to take care of the production. Thomas said that although the availability of vetiver is an issue, he was able to bring more farmers into the business by providing them a higher price.

He said that the scope of exporting the scrubbers will be used and that it will be brought for sales in supermarkets and other retail shops. Along with Ramacham Scrubber, a synthetic model will also be brought to the market.