KSRTC conductors will have to face jail and non-bailable charges in cases of theft and misappropriation

KSRTC conductors will have to face strict actions which include imposing non-bailable sections in the case if they found to practice theft and misappropriation. KSRTC M.D. Tomin Thachankkary issued a notice to file FIR against employees who practice robbery and misappropriation.

Hours after Thachankkary, issued the notice to file FIR, M.M. Ibrahim, a conductor of the inter-state Bengaluru-Nilambur bus was arrested. Thachankkary, received a video proof through Whatsapp, of the theft done by the conductor on 28th November in the Bengaluru-Nilambur bus in which two of the passengers were charged an excess of Rs. 813.

The video proof was then transferred to the Vigilance and the theft was caught red-handed. Nilambur Assistant Transport Officer was then directed to register a petition with the police. The Nilambur Police was reluctant to register the case at first but was later registered under the direct request of Tomin Thachankary. The conductor has been charged a case under the non-bailable act. The employees practicing such acts will have to face strict actions which include imposing non-bailable sections in the case.

As per the KSRTC M.D’s directions, the unit chiefs will have to hand over the copies of FIR registered to the Executive Director of Vigilance and DGM Operations in the same day of such incidents. However, the M.D’s direction has led to protest amongst KSRTC employees.

KSRTC M.D Tomin Thachankary said that misappropriation and robbery cases of large-scale have led to strict actions which include registering criminal cases. “Such incidents result in massive losses for the Corporation. Usually, in such cases, the employees are suspended and subjected to departmental enquiry. However such mild punishments paved way for more misappropriations. The supreme officers were reluctant to file FIR against such employees. Strict actions will be taken against such officers too”, said Tomin Thachankary.