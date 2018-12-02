2018 Bajaj Platina 110 Launched at an Attractive Prize

Bajaj has come up with a new variant of their popular motorcycle Platina in India. The new model is known as Platina 110 CBS and it is powered by the same 115cc engine which also powers the Discover 110. Bajaj Auto’s official website is yet to list the new model, but it has already started reaching dealerships in certain parts of the country.

While the regular Platina is powered by a 102 cc engine making 7.8 bhp, the Platina 110 uses the 115.5 cc single-cylinder DTS-i air-cooled unit that saw the light in the 2018 Discover 110. The BSIV engine is good enough to develop 8.5 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 9.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm and is connected to a four-speed transmission.

The Bajaj Platina 110 comes equipped with drum front brake as standard and front disc as optional with rear drum brake. It rides on 80/100-17 tubeless front and 80/100-17 tubeless rear tyres. The new spider alloy wheels are carried over from Discover while a number of new features have also been included.

The new variant of Platina is priced at INR 49,300 (ex-showroom) for the base model.