BJP to Launch Protests Against K Surendran’s Arrest

Dec 2, 2018, 06:17 am IST
BJP leaders are all set to launch their protest against K Surendran’s arrest today. It is reported that BJP workers will block roads and stop the vehicles of the Chief Minister and other ministers.

C.M Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers Thomas Isacc, G Sudhakaran, P Thilothaman and Kadakapally Surendran who will attend a public function at Chengannur today at 11 am will have to face protests from BJP workers. BJP local committee members are gearing up to block the roads through which the ministers will pass.

BJP has alleged that Chief minister’s office has conspired against K Surendran to trap him in multiple cases and put him behind the bars. It is against these ‘human rights violation’ that BJP is leading their protests.

