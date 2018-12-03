Dec 6: left parties will observe as ‘Defend the Constitution and Secularism Day’

Left parties call upon to observe December 6 as ‘Defend the Constitution and Secularism Day’. Five left parties in a joint statement made this call. The statement issued jointly by the CPI(M), CPI, All India Forward Bloc, RSP, CPI(ML)-Liberation and SUCI(Communist), called upon their all units to work out programmes of holding joint demonstrations, dharnas, and meetings on December 6.

December 6, 2018, marks the 26th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya and also the 62nd death anniversary of B.R.Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India.

December 6, this year, marks the 26th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid. In the current situation, it is essential to observe this day in defense of secularism and democracy.

The statement accuses that the RSS led outfits have begun a campaign to demand that the central government pass a legislation/ordinance to facilitate the building of the Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, bypassing the Supreme Court.”This campaign is designed to subserve the communal agenda of the Sangh brigade and nullify the provisions relating to secularism in the Indian Constitution,” the Left parties said in the statement. “In the current situation, it is essential to observe this day (December 6) in defense of secularism and democracy,” they said, adding, “The Sangh brigade cannot be allowed to subvert the Constitutional provisions in the name of faith.”

The Left parties call upon all its units to mobilize to observe December 6, also Dr. BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary, as ‘Defend the Constitution and Secularism Day’. All state units should work out programmes of holding joint demonstrations, dharnas, and meetings.