Latest NewsIndiaSports

Hockey World Cup: India and Belgium match ends in a draw

Dec 3, 2018, 12:01 am IST
Less than a minute

In the Men’s World Cup Hockey, a match between India and Belgium ended in a draw with both the teams scoring two goal each at Bhubaneswar in the group C clash of the event. Belgium’s Alexander Hendricks did a goal in the 9th minute while for India Harman Preet converted a penalty corner into a goal in the 39th minute of the game.

Simranjeet singh did another goal in the 47th minute but Gougnard Simon of Belgium equalized the score by a goal in the 56th minute. India currently sits at the top of Pool-C, following their stunning 5-nil victory over South Africa. Belgium, who had defeated Canada, 2-1 in their first game, also have 3 points, but they are second in the group on goal difference.

Earlier, a match between South Africa and Canada ended in a draw with a score of one goal each. For South Africa, Nobil Antuly scored a goal in the 43rd minute while for Canada, Scot Tupper converted a penalty stroke in a goal in the 45th minute of the game.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 16, 2018, 08:07 am IST

Seven Bangladeshi nationals arrested for living illegally in India

Jan 27, 2018, 11:58 am IST

Vanity Fair fails: does Reese Witherspoon have a 3rd leg?

Jan 4, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

Top Sex related queries on Internet

Jan 30, 2018, 09:54 am IST

The new Economic Survey names 9 states in Indian as Open defecation Free

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close