Hockey World Cup: India and Belgium match ends in a draw

In the Men’s World Cup Hockey, a match between India and Belgium ended in a draw with both the teams scoring two goal each at Bhubaneswar in the group C clash of the event. Belgium’s Alexander Hendricks did a goal in the 9th minute while for India Harman Preet converted a penalty corner into a goal in the 39th minute of the game.

Simranjeet singh did another goal in the 47th minute but Gougnard Simon of Belgium equalized the score by a goal in the 56th minute. India currently sits at the top of Pool-C, following their stunning 5-nil victory over South Africa. Belgium, who had defeated Canada, 2-1 in their first game, also have 3 points, but they are second in the group on goal difference.

Earlier, a match between South Africa and Canada ended in a draw with a score of one goal each. For South Africa, Nobil Antuly scored a goal in the 43rd minute while for Canada, Scot Tupper converted a penalty stroke in a goal in the 45th minute of the game.