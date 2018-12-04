“Govt did not come up with the Idea of Women-Wall”: C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: To defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue, the government will form a ‘Women wall’ on January 1. The decision came after the Chief minister’s meeting with the representatives of social organizations. Now, since criticisms have come up from all corners on its decision to make a women wall to hide their inability to implement the S.C order, Government is slowly disowning the decision.

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan said that the idea of women wall was not suggested by the Government and that it was something put forward by the all the social organisations which took part in the meeting.

“Women wall will be built to ensure women’s rights are on par with men. Even organisations that take a different stand from that of Govt were invited to the meeting considering their renaissance lineage. We don’t think the organisations which didn’t take part in the meeting despite receiving the invitation are bad, by any sense. It is unfortunate that they didn’t come. NSS is a great organisation which functioned under the leadership of Mannath Padmanabhan. For some reason, they are not able to continue their old stand. We hope they will change their stance on the issue,” C.M Said.

When asked how a man who made a derogatory statement about Hadiya was present in the meeting, CM said when someone comes up with a stand supporting gender equality, he cannot be stopped. He also added that it doesn’t bother Govt if any organisation which took part in the meeting has a difference in opinion with Govt on the issue.