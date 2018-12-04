SC asks for special courts in Kerala,Bihar to trial criminal cases against MPs, MLAs

The Supreme Court today directed setting up of special courts in each district of Bihar and Kerala for the trial of pending criminal cases against MPs and MLAs. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, passed the direction and sought compliance reports from the Patna and Kerala High Courts by the 14th of this month.

The apex court directed the High Courts to send back cases from special courts, which were already constituted, to jurisdictional district courts. The Supreme Court also said the special courts would take up life term cases on priority while hearing pending matters against MPs and MLAs.

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. He sought a lifetime ban on politicians convicted in criminal cases, besides the setting up of special courts to expeditiously try cases involving elected representatives.