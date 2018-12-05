NEWS

Lok Sabha speaker calls all-party meeting on December 11

Dec 5, 2018
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has called an all-party meeting on December 11, the first day of the Parliament’s winter session, to build a consensus for a smooth functioning of the Lower House.

The winter session from December 11 to January 8 will be the last full-fledged session before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes for election in five states, on December 11, will coincide with the beginning of the session.

Another all-party meeting has been called by the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and the government on December 10 for achieving a consensus for a smooth conduct of the proceedings in the Upper House.

The three meetings are aimed at building a consensus on the issues which are likely to be taken upon during the session to ensure smooth conduct of proceedings in both the houses of the legislature.

