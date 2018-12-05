Plagiarism Row: SFI State Leadership Against Deepa Nishanth

SFI state leadership has turned against Deepa Nishanth in the plagiarism row. SFI state secretary Sachin Dev said that copying is copying, doesn’t matter who does it or whether it is from literature.

Meanwhile, the SFI activists in Thrissur Ramavarma College has extended their wholehearted support to Deepa Nishanth. The teacher’s association A.K.P.C.T.A said that they will seek an explanation from Deepa Nishanth on the issue.

The SFI unit committee in Thrissur Rama Varma college has decided to defend any protest that the ABVP might come up with against their teacher.

It was a poem written in 2011 by Kalesh titled “Angeneyirikke Marichu poya Njan/Ne” which was allegedly copied by Deepa Nishanth in the AKPCT magazine. Members of the organisation are extremely upset that a copied poem found its way into their publication and that Deepa Nishanth’s reply has been largely vague. Members have asked Deepa to clarify the issue.

Concerned employees working in the magazine are asked to thoroughly scrutinise the content before publishing in the magazine. Meanwhile, Kalesh said that he will not initiate any legal proceedings against Deepa Nishanth.