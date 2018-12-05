This New Samsung 5G Prototype has Something you have never Seen Before

The mobile phone industry has largely gone after the ‘notch’ trend introduced by Apple but Samsung has stayed out of it. But in the 5G prototype of Samsung, it looked like Samsung has a notch, but in a corner.

This prototype device has a notch in the top right-hand corner of the display, which is something the company hasn’t announced before.

To be clear, this is a prototype device, and it would be unwise to make any assumptions about what future Samsung devices will look like based on this unfinished hardware. This definitely isn’t final hardware according to the Samsung spokespeople.

Yesterday, Samsung and Verizon announced a partnership to bring one of the first 5G phones to market in 2019, and the prototype was being used to show off the company’s own 5G technology.