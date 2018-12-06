Latest Newscelebrities

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwi’s latest photoshoot for magazine cover goes viral : Watch Video

Dec 6, 2018, 06:01 pm IST
Justin Bieber got playful with Hailey Baldwin during a photoshoot in the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday. The “Sorry” singer stripped off his shirt before giving his runway ready wife a joyous piggyback ride through a park field. Baldwin, 22, was clad in a breezy sundress, while Bieber, 24, donned a simple pair of blue jeans.

After a quick wardrobe change, the happy couple stepped before the cameras once again — Baldwin this time in a black and white polka-dotted bikini and coverup. Biebs, meanwhile, opted for a matching pair of loose-fitting bottoms.

 

 

