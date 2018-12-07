EVMs have mysterious powers in Modi’s India, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked party workers to be vigilant after polls close in Rajasthan and Telangana, saying in “Modi’s India, the EVMs have mysterious powers”.

Congress party workers, be vigilant after polls close today. In MP, EVM’s behaved strangely after polling: Some stole a ? and vanished for 2 days! Others slipped away & were found drinking in a hotel. In Modi’s India, the EVMs have mysterious powers ? Stay alert! pic.twitter.com/DViNl8fdPC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 7, 2018

Gandhi had urged party workers in two states to put all their efforts at their respective polling booths to ensure the party’s win in both the states.

Taking to Twitter on December 7, Gandhi asked party workers to be vigilant after polls close.

“In MP, EVM’s behaved strangely after polling: Some stole a bus and vanished for 2 days! Others slipped away & were found drinking in a hotel. In Modi’s India, the EVMs have mysterious powers,” he said, in an apparent reference to media reports that Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs reached a collection centre in Madhya Pradesh 48 hours after voting ended on November 28.