Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 : Times Now Exit Poll Results Out

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to retain power with 126 seats out of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, according to exit poll results by Times Now. The Congress is projected to increase its number to 89 in the Madhya Pradesh elections, said the Times Now exit poll. The final results of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections will be declared on December 11.

Polling for 230 seats was held on November 28. Around 75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. The BJP is eyeing for a fourth consecutive term, while the Congress put all its force to end the BJP rule in the state. The BJP contested all 230 seats, while the Congress fielded candidates in 229 seats leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for Sharad Yadav-led LJD.

Mayawati’s BSP contested in 227 seats and SP fielded candidates in 51 constituencies. In the 2013 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the BJP had won 166 seats, while the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had bagged 58 and four seats respectively.