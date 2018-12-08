Latest Newscelebrities

Celebrities who attended Salman Khan’s mom Salma Khan’s Birthday party: See Pics

Dec 8, 2018, 11:03 am IST
Salman Khan’s mom Salma Khan turns a year older today. The entire Khan family and Malaika Arora gathered at Arpita Khan’s house to celebrate her birthday.

The entire Khan family which included Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan along with Malaika Arora gathered at Arpita Khan’s residence to celebrate Salma Khan’s birthday.

Salman Khan looked dapper as ever as he opted for something casual for the day, along with his brother’s Sohail and Arbaaz, Malaika seemed to be making heads turn with her outfit.

Dressed in a dazzling purple dress, Malaika Arora made a smashing entry at the party with her sister Amrita Arora. The two sisters seemed to be making heads turn with their outfits.

Let’s have a look at the pictures:

