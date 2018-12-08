Latest Newscelebrities

Pre-wedding festivities begin for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal: See Pics

Dec 8, 2018, 12:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pre-wedding festivities begin for Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, the stage is all set for their Mehendi ceremony. The photos from Udaipur’s Udaivilas are making rounds on the social media.

While the photos from, their pre-wedding Grah Shanti Puja made rounds on the social media almost a week back, yesterday we came across the pictures of the happy family feeding 5100 people in Udaipur where the wedding and all the pre-wedding festivities are to be held.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ishaambani grand wedding. Now only thing on my mind is #taylorswift ?????

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Anand and Isha are all set to tie a knot at the Udaipur. The pre-wedding festivities will take place till 9th of December, post which the wedding will be held on 12th December.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 14, 2018, 01:32 pm IST

OWAISI SLAMS CONGRESS IFTAR PARTY; BREAKING NEWS

FLOOD IN KERALA
Aug 15, 2018, 10:57 pm IST

While the Focus Went Mostly on Northern Districts, Pathanamthitta Reeling Under Heavy Rain

Aug 13, 2017, 08:36 pm IST

‘Know Your Army’ exhibition starts in Jaipur

Nov 6, 2018, 02:03 pm IST

Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Are Getting Married?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close