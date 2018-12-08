Pre-wedding festivities begin for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal: See Pics

Pre-wedding festivities begin for Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, the stage is all set for their Mehendi ceremony. The photos from Udaipur’s Udaivilas are making rounds on the social media.

While the photos from, their pre-wedding Grah Shanti Puja made rounds on the social media almost a week back, yesterday we came across the pictures of the happy family feeding 5100 people in Udaipur where the wedding and all the pre-wedding festivities are to be held.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

Anand and Isha are all set to tie a knot at the Udaipur. The pre-wedding festivities will take place till 9th of December, post which the wedding will be held on 12th December.