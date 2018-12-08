Red Velvet Pancake For Christmas

Ingredients Of Red Velvet Pancake
- 10 Cups All-purpose flour
- 1-1/4 Cup Sugar
- 2/3 Cups Baking cocoa
- 6 tsp Baking soda
- 4 tsp Baking powder
- 5 tsp Salt
- Additional ingredients (for each batch)
- 2 Cups Buttermilk
- 2 Eggs
- 2 tsp Red food coloring
- Butter and Maple syrup
How to Make Red Velvet Pancake
1. In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking cocoa, baking soda and salt all together.
2. Place 2 cups in each of five resealable plastic bags or containers.
3.Store in a cool, dry place for up to 6 months.
Prepare pancakes:
1.Pour the mixed ingredients into a large bowl.
2. In a small bowl, whisk the buttermilk, eggs and food coloring.
3. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened.
4. Pour batter by 1/4 cupful’s onto a greased hot griddle; turn when bubbles form on top.
5. Cook until the second side is golden brown.
6. Serve with butter and syrup.
