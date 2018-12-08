Red Velvet Pancake For Christmas

Ingredients Of Red Velvet Pancake

10 Cups All-purpose flour

1-1/4 Cup Sugar

2/3 Cups Baking cocoa

6 tsp Baking soda

4 tsp Baking powder

5 tsp Salt

Additional ingredients (for each batch)

2 Cups Buttermilk

2 Eggs

2 tsp Red food coloring

Butter and Maple syrup

How to Make Red Velvet Pancake

1. In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking cocoa, baking soda and salt all together.

2. Place 2 cups in each of five resealable plastic bags or containers.

3.Store in a cool, dry place for up to 6 months.

Prepare pancakes:

1.Pour the mixed ingredients into a large bowl.

2. In a small bowl, whisk the buttermilk, eggs and food coloring.

3. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened.

4. Pour batter by 1/4 cupful’s onto a greased hot griddle; turn when bubbles form on top.

5. Cook until the second side is golden brown.

6. Serve with butter and syrup.