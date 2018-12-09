Latest Newscelebrities

Here are some unknown facts about actress Honey Rose

Dec 9, 2018, 07:02 pm IST
Honey Rose Varghese is an Indian film actress, who predominantly acts in Malayalam films. She also appeared in a few Tamil and Telugu films. She is a beautiful film actress and also a talented actress.

In 2011 she had completed one Tamil project, Mallukattu which she signed in 2009 and a Malayalam film, Pithavinum Puthranum Parishudhatmavinum, but the latter is on hold. She plays a nun called Sister Elsita in director Deepesh’s Pithavinum Puthranum Parisudhalmavinum.She also acted with Jayasurya in Hotel California and in Thank You as Jayasurya’s wife, with Fahadh in the Anchu Sundharikal featurette called Aami and Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus with Mammootty in which she had a very challenging role as she plays a bold and strong Malayali woman.

In 2015, she played Shirley, an aspiring singer and model, who falls in love with a married man in You Too Brutus’.

Here are some unknown facts about Honey Rose :

1: She had her primary education from S.H.E.M High School, Moolamattom, Thodupuzha.

2: She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communicative English from St. Xavier’s College for Women, Aluva.

3: She acted in the Malayalam film Boy Friend directed by Vinayan. This is her first film.

 

