KeralaLatest NewsCrime

Moral policing attack on a family; 3 persons arrested including a government employee.

Dec 11, 2018, 03:23 pm IST
Less than a minute
A family was attacked by moral policing goons as they were returning back from Nedumbaserry international airport. Three people from a family, Megha, her father Saji Mathew and brother Georgi, were roughed up by moral police goons in Pala on Saturday as Megha, a nurse working in Mumbai were returning from the airport along with her dad and brother.
Police have arrested KSRTC driver Jeneesh, his father Balakrishnan and Sales tax employee Josi Joseph. 7 accused are still at large.
On their way back from the airport, Megha felt to vomit and they stopped the car at Nechipiyoor. This time inebriated jeneesh and accomplices tried to click her pic which was objected by Saji and George. This led them to attack the family. moral cops were attacking them by alleging them of drinking.
Two youth who tried to intervene in the incident were also attacked. Later these youth informed the police about the incident.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 31, 2017, 07:49 pm IST

Spain court suspends Catalan independence declaration

Nov 17, 2018, 02:59 pm IST

Popcorn Shrimp Recipe

Dec 12, 2017, 10:35 pm IST

UAE bans these infant milk products

Nov 26, 2018, 04:49 pm IST

No Home Work, Reduce school bag weight : HRD Ministry issues Circular to Schools

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close