Rajnath Singh says that the assembly polls were fought on state government’s performance

As the election results gave a shock treatment to the BJP and Modi government, a senior party leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that the polls were fought on the basis of the performance of state governments. He refuted the opinion that the results would be an expression on the Modi government. He also pointed out the Congress-led grand alliance was heading towards a “huge defeat” in Telangana, where the TRS appears set to retain to power with a big majority. Singh expressed his regards and congratulation to all the winners.

