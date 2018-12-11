Latest NewselectionsIndiamembers and peoplePolitics

Rajnath Singh says that the assembly polls were fought on state government’s performance

Dec 11, 2018, 04:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

As the election results gave a shock treatment to the BJP and Modi government, a senior party leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that the polls were fought on the basis of the performance of state governments. He refuted the opinion that the results would be an expression on the Modi government. He also pointed out the Congress-led grand alliance was heading towards a “huge defeat” in Telangana, where the TRS appears set to retain to power with a big majority. Singh expressed his regards and congratulation to all the winners.

Tags

Related Articles

chicken
Mar 1, 2018, 07:41 am IST

“True Savior of humanity”; patron receives a year’s supply of chicken

Oppo-F9-Pro
Aug 16, 2018, 08:55 am IST

Oppo F9 Pro India to launch soon, See Price & Specifications

Oct 10, 2018, 01:48 pm IST

Shashi Tharoor’s Facebook Post On His New Book On PM Modi Has A Rather Long Word

Oct 4, 2018, 10:41 am IST

Again Indian Rupee Falls Record Low against US Dollar

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close