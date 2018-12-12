Latest NewsIndia

After Defeat in Polls, P.M Modi Tweets this Message

Dec 12, 2018, 06:30 am IST
BJP hasn’t had the kind of results it wished it would have in the elections, but the saffron party can take heart from the fact that in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, it wasn’t outplayed. BJP managed 109 seats in Madhya Pradesh and 73 seats in Rajasthan while it was thrashed by Congress at Chhattisgarh.

BJP also showed some calmness in accepting the defeat and not blaming it on the Electronic voting machines or anything else. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the defeat, said that the result will make them work even harder for the development of India.

The family of BJP Karyakartas worked day and night for the state elections. I salute them for their hard work. Victory and defeat are an integral part of life. Today’s results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India”, Modi said.

 

