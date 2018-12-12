Birthday Special: Unknown facts about Superstar Rajinikanth

Happy Birthday Superstar Rajinikanth…!

Age, illness and failure have never kept the Superstar down. Rajinikanth has always bounced back, and he continues to prove why he is the man, the actor and the hero beloved by everyone.

He isn’t just loved, admired and appreciated, but also worshipped as the Thalaivaa. Such has been the impact of his films, that they haven’t just set the cash registers ringing at Indian Box Office, but also earned huge money in Japan and the United Kingdom.

Rajinikanth was not born with a proverbial silver spoon in his mouth. On the contrary, he had to face a lot of hardships during his formative years. The son of a Bangalore based Marathi constable; he was soon forced to work as a coolie in order to earn his daily bread. Thereafter, he tried to earn some extra money by taking up the job of a bus conductor.

However, financial stability still remained a distant dream for the man who would one day earn in crores. Luckily, Rajinikanth never lets these challenges break his spirit and continued his search for a better future. As such, it would be safe to say that the veteran star is the very personification of fortitude.

Rajinikanth is someone who has clearly not let stardom or fame take a toll on his humility. While over the years numerous stars—right from Anushka Shetty to Alia Bhatt—have been floored by his warm and grounded ways, the most definite proof of his down to earth nature was seen during the audio launch of ‘Robot’. At the event, he cracked jokes at his expense and thanked Aishwarya Rai for agreeing to work with him.

Moreover, on another occasion, Rajinikanth remarked that he was a just a “small king” compared to the Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan. Interestingly, the two superstars have worked together in Hum, Andhaa Kanoon and Geraftar.

It was in 1980 that Rajinikanth tied the knot with playback singer Latha, beginning a new phase in life. Since then, the ‘Thalaiva’ has maintained a low profile on the personal front. The father of noted filmmakers Aishwarya and Soundarya, the actor rarely talks about his family life at public events. As such, he has always tried to shield his family from constant public scrutiny. Moreover, recent developments suggest that the superstar is extremely close to his grandkids, In fact, some time ago he asked the makers of Lingaa to name the film after his grandson.

It was just a few days ago the Chennai was hit by a devastating flood which brought life to a standstill. Pained by the death and destruction caused by this calamity, he asked his fans to refrain from celebrating his birthday and instead help the flood ish ness: victims return to normal life. These actions are strong proof of Rajinikanth’s unselfish nature. These were also illustrated in 2002 when he offered financial help to the makers of his ‘Baba’ when the film underperformed at the ticket box office.

Rajinikanth rules millions of hearts with his style. He can never attend his film’s public screenings. The actor considers all his films very important. After every film, the superstar takes a break from Chennai and usually visits the Himalayas. Rajinikanth has received many awards for films, mostly Tamil films. The actor is known for his good rapport with everyone. Superstars like SRK and Salman follow Rajinikanth. Shah Rukh paid tribute to Rajinikanth through the song ‘Lungi Dance’ in Chennai Express.

South star Rajinikanth needs no special mention as the entire nation loves him. He has a strong fan following. However, the actor chooses to be simple and rooted. 22 years ago, three of his fans died in an accident on their way back from his birthday celebrations in Chennai. Since then, Rajinikanth celebrates his birthday outside the city.

Whatever Rajinikanth does, becomes famous. Even a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t resist himself from asking Rajinikanth to do a cameo in his film. He is the highest paid actor in India and the second highest in Asia. According to reports in the media, after the success of Sivaji, Rajinikanth’s fee of Rs 26 crore made him the highest-paid Asian actor after Jackie Chan.

Rajinikanth’s fans believe that the actor can do anything on the silver screen. In fact, any character that Rajinikanth plays onscreen has not died for many years now. The directors fear that killing his character will send fans on a rampage. Rajinikanth is the first Indian actor to have worked in films using different camera technologies like black-and-white, colour, 3D and motion capture.

From running on a speeding local to lighting a cigarette in his own style, Rajinikanth has a style of his own when it comes to performing stunts. Enjoy some of his best stunts which cannot be pulled off by anyone else.