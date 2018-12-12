Latest NewselectionsIndiaPolitics

BJP set to win Panchayat polls in Assam

Dec 12, 2018, 11:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Assam, the BJP is all set to win the Panchayat polls in the state. The main opposition Congress is in the second position while the Asom Gana Parishad stands at the third position so far.

BJP has won 481-gram panchayat member seats while Congress has won 300 seats till the last report came in. The Asom Gana Parishad managed to win in 115 seats. The BJP also won 30 Anchalik Panchayat member seats and 33 Gram Panchayat President seats. It is leading at 35 seats for Zila Parishad member while Congress is leading at 20 seats and Asom Gana Parishad in 10 seats.

The counting of votes is likely to be completed tomorrow. The election was held for a total of over 26 thousand seats.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 21, 2018, 08:29 pm IST

Places in Kerala that might instill fear in you!

Apr 29, 2018, 12:44 pm IST

Happy Wedding Anniversary, Mohanlal and Suchitra: See Rare Pics Of Them

Jul 9, 2018, 04:00 pm IST

The Supreme Court dismissed order of debarring non-residents from offering prayers in the mosque

Dec 30, 2017, 07:43 am IST

Working with Rajesh Khanna was almost always unpleasant,says Hema Malini

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close