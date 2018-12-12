BJP set to win Panchayat polls in Assam

In Assam, the BJP is all set to win the Panchayat polls in the state. The main opposition Congress is in the second position while the Asom Gana Parishad stands at the third position so far.

BJP has won 481-gram panchayat member seats while Congress has won 300 seats till the last report came in. The Asom Gana Parishad managed to win in 115 seats. The BJP also won 30 Anchalik Panchayat member seats and 33 Gram Panchayat President seats. It is leading at 35 seats for Zila Parishad member while Congress is leading at 20 seats and Asom Gana Parishad in 10 seats.

The counting of votes is likely to be completed tomorrow. The election was held for a total of over 26 thousand seats.