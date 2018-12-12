Latest NewsInternational

Bomb Threat at Facebook Headquarters; Multi-storeyed building evacuates

Dec 12, 2018, 04:50 pm IST
Bomb threat put Facebook headquarters in the Silicon Valley on tenterhooks. Due to the fear that the bomb was about to go off resulted in the evacuation of the multi-storeyed building.

The building was evacuated as soon as an anonymous call alerting the bomb threat was received. But police could not find any explosives after an hours-long search.

A Facebook spokesperson said that the evacuated building was a building separated from office.
Earlier another company in Silicon Valley, Youtube had faced a similar bomb threat.

