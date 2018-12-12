British PM to face vote of confidence tonight

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will face a vote of confidence in her leadership tonight, triggered by her Conservative Party MP’s over her handling of the controversial Brexit deal. May confirmed that she will contest the vote with everything she has got. The voting will take place in the form of a secret ballot. The result is expected soon after the voting finishes. May needs to secure the votes of 158 Members of Parliament to survive.

May, became Prime Minister shortly after the UK voted to leave the European Union in June 2016. She is facing criticism inside her party for the Brexit plan she has negotiated.

She said, a new Prime Minister would have to scrap or extend Article 50, delaying or even stopping Brexit. Article 50 is the mechanism taking Britain out of the European Union on 29th of March next year.