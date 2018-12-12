Latest NewsInternational

Canada Grants Bail for Huawei CFO

Dec 12, 2018, 02:39 pm IST
Telecom giant Huawei’s arrested Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou was granted bail by the Canadian court. She was asked by the Vancouver court to pay 7.5 million dollars as bail amount and surrender her two passports. Since she is under the observation of investigative wing a GPS electric tag was attached to her leg. Court has also directed that she must be under curfew from 6 A.M to 11 P.M.

Daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, meng Wanzhou was arrested on December 1 in Canada. She was arrested due to the allegation of sending US manufactured products to Iran by violating the sanctions. The USA sought Canada that she be extradited.

Huawei is the world’s biggest telecommunication equipment manufacturers.

