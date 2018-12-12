KeralaLatest News

Check out today’s petrol price in Thiruvananthapuram

Dec 12, 2018, 07:45 am IST
Less than a minute

The price of Petrol in Thiruvananthapuram is at Rs 73.48 per litre Today.

As on June 2017, Petrol prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method. Petrol and diesel rates are revised at 06:00 a.m. every day. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. Various factors impact the price of fuel. These include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues, demand for fuel, and so on. When international crude oil prices gain, prices in India move higher. Price of fuel includes excise duty, value added tax (VAT), and dealer commission. VAT varies from state to state. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and VAT, the retail selling price of the petrol gets nearly doubled.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 5, 2018, 10:37 am IST

‘Pakshi Rajan’ in 2.0 Was Actually Written For this Tamil Actor

rich people
Mar 2, 2018, 01:42 pm IST

Details of World Ranks, including UAE, among billionaire population rises

Jan 14, 2018, 08:30 am IST

Telangana marriage racket, Minister’s concern over trafficking

Dec 8, 2018, 05:43 pm IST

Red Velvet Pancake For Christmas

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close