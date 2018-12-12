China detains Canadian ex-diplomat amid US trade row

China has detained a former Canadian diplomat amid Beijing’s outrage over the arrest of its senior technology executive in Canada. Meng Wanzhou, a chief financial officer of Huawei, was arrested in Canada last week for allegedly breaking US sanctions.

The detained Canadian diplomat, Michael Kovrig, is a Chinese-speaking expert who works for International Crisis Group, a think tank based in Beijing. However, there was no official word from China regarding the detention of the former diplomat.