China detains Canadian ex-diplomat amid US trade row

Dec 12, 2018, 06:15 pm IST
China has detained a former Canadian diplomat amid Beijing’s outrage over the arrest of its senior technology executive in Canada. Meng Wanzhou, a chief financial officer of Huawei, was arrested in Canada last week for allegedly breaking US sanctions.

The detained Canadian diplomat, Michael Kovrig, is a Chinese-speaking expert who works for International Crisis Group, a think tank based in Beijing.    However, there was no official word from China regarding the detention of the former diplomat.

