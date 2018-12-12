Congress mukt Northeast becomes reality through MNF

MNF’S victory in Mizoram dealt a severe blow to the Congress as MNF realized the dream of Congress mukt Bharat partially as Congress mukt northeast. In fact victory in Mizoram gave a relief to the party as it suffered a heavy setback in Hindi belt.

MNF, an NDA constituent is a pro-Christian, pro-liquor ban party which is led by a former insurgent leader Zoramthanga. It got a majority by winning 26 out of 40 assembly seats. Congress had to satisfy with only 5 seats. Adding insult to injury, five-time sitting Congress chief and CM lost seat from which he contested.

Fall of the grand old party in a Christian dominated state which was the last resort of Congress in the Northeastern states hastened its death knell there. Whereas, Bjp managed to open an account through a congress dissident and former minister who joined Bjp on October, Buddha Dhan Chakam.

After the verdict, MNF reiterated its electoral promises and took a potshot at former Congress regime in the state.. within 2 hours of the results, MNF chief Zoramthanga called in MNF legislators who unanimously chose him as the leader of the legislature.