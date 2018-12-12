Disha Patani’s this picture raised the temperature of the internet

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is often making headlines owing to her alluring Instagram posts. Disha is quite active on the social media app and her pictures go viral in no time. The actress’s fan-following is immense which is can be felt in the compliments that flood the comments section as soon as she posts a new pic.

On Wednesday the ‘Baaghi’ actress gain raised the temperature of the internet when she posted a picture of herself flaunting her hot body. The latest picture has already garnered more than a million likes within 12 hours after posting and the count is still increasing with each second. Disha has been a constant user of Instagram and keeps posting pictures regularly in order to keep her fans updated with her latest activities.

The actress is a part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. In the movie, the diva will be sharing the screen space with Dabangg Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Tabu. The film will see its release in 2019!