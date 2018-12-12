Earthquake hits some areas of UAE

The National Centre of Meteorology confirmed that the border town between Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah was hit by a 2.1 magnitude tremor at 4pm. It said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 11km and that nobody was injured and no buildings were damaged.

The earthquake was slightly felt by the residents of Masafi.

Earlier this year, tremors had also been felt in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Sharjah Center for Astronomy & Space Sciences reported light tremors in Ras Al Khaimah and the northern emirates.

Additionally, the NCM recorded a 2.1 magnitude quake north of Bandar Abbas, located in the South of Iran, on Tuesday at 8:59pm, UAE local time.