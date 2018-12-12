Edulji Reveals how Kohli Paved the Way for Anil Kumble’s Exit as India’s Coach

Virat Kohli might arguably be the best batsman in the world currently, but the stylish right-hander did not enjoy a great rapport with coach Anil Kumble. There were rumours that it was Kohli, who showed the exit to Kumble or that his involvement was crucial in showing Kumble the door. Now Diana Edulji, member of BCCI’s Commitee of Administrators has confirmed this theory.

In an email to CoA chief Vinod Rai, claimed that Anil Kumble was replaced as coach after Virat Kohli’s frequent SMSes to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. She further alleged that the BCCI extended its deadlines so that Ravi Shastri could apply. Kumble was “made to look like a villain”.

Edulji was trying to drive home the point that women’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s opinion, which is that Ramesh Powar should continue as their coach, needs to be heard too.

I see nothing wrong in women cricketers writing e-mails regarding the coach. They were truthful in expressing their views unlike Virat who frequently sent sms’ to the CEO (Johri) on which you acted and there was a change in the coach, There also I had objected and my dissent is recorded when the timelines were extended for someone to apply as he (Ravi Shastri) didn’t apply in time. Mr. (Anil) Kumble, a legend in his own right, was subjected to loss of face and made to look like a villain. He was gracious enough to move on for which I respect him. There also, rules were broken and I had raised objections back then.