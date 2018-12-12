Election results destroyed “untenable theory of the Modi magic”: Yashwant Sinha

Former BJP leader and Union Minister Yashwant Sinha said that the election results from three key states have destroyed the “untenable theory of the Modi magic” and hoped that the BJP’s debacle would propel the opposition parties to bond better for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A known criticizer of Narendra Modi, Sinha also suggested two alternatives for defeating the BJP in the general election. “A national-level pre-poll alliance of all opposition parties, including the Congress, should be formed to put up a one-to-one fight against the saffron party and stop division in anti-BJP votes. “If the first option does not succeed, there should be a nationwide pre-poll alliance of regional parties with possible adjustment with the Congress, where ever that is possible,” he said.

He exhorted the Congress to refrain from making the mistake of declaring itself as leader of the opposition alliance even though it managed to win assembly elections in three states. The leader of the opposition alliance should be chosen only after the elections, Sinha suggested.

His comments came in the backdrop of opposition parties such as RJD, SP, TDP vociferously seeking a grand alliance and the Congress stressing on state-specific alliances.