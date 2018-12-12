KeralaLatest News

Government to Take Action Against People From Cinema

Dec 12, 2018, 08:21 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government has said that surplus land of famous personalities involved in film field will be confiscated. The step is after Kerala Arts Lovers Association is submitted a request to Chief Minister. C.M handed over the complaint to Revenue Minister through Additional Chief Secretary. Land Revenue Commissioner has already initiated steps for this. District collector has instructed concerned officers to collect land details of people involved in the film field.

