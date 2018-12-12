Government to Take Action Against People From Cinema

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government has said that surplus land of famous personalities involved in film field will be confiscated. The step is after Kerala Arts Lovers Association is submitted a request to Chief Minister. C.M handed over the complaint to Revenue Minister through Additional Chief Secretary. Land Revenue Commissioner has already initiated steps for this. District collector has instructed concerned officers to collect land details of people involved in the film field.
Related Articles
Oct 25, 2018, 07:18 am IST
Congress to Launch Nation-Wide Protest Demanding PM Modi’s Apology
Jul 5, 2017, 07:02 pm IST
India’s GSAT-7 Rukmini keeps an eye on the Dancing Dragon at sea
Feb 21, 2018, 04:36 pm IST
‘Wink girl’ relieved; Supreme Court moves in Priya’s favor
Dec 3, 2017, 05:53 pm IST
Post Your Comments