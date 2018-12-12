Ingredients Of Paneer Tamatar Ki Subzi

400 Gram Paneer (cubed)

2 Tomatoes

1 tsp Ginger (minced)

1 tsp Green chillies (minced)(optional)

1 tsp Cumin seeds

1 Tbsp Ghee

How to Make Paneer Tamatar Ki Subzi

1. Wash tomatoes and puree them in a blender. Heat pan and add ghee to it.

2. Add jeera/cumin and let it crackle. Add ginger and green chilies and cook for few minutes.

3. Add pureed tomatoes and salt, stir for few minutes.

4. Add little water and cover. Cook for 5-10 minutes on low.

5. Add paneer pieces, give it a boil and its ready to be enjoyed.

6. Serve with paratha or chapati.