Latest NewsRecipe

How to make Paneer Tamatar

Dec 12, 2018, 01:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients Of Paneer Tamatar Ki Subzi

  • 400 Gram Paneer (cubed)
  • 2 Tomatoes
  • 1 tsp Ginger (minced)
  • 1 tsp Green chillies (minced)(optional)
  • 1 tsp Cumin seeds
  • 1 Tbsp Ghee

How to Make Paneer Tamatar Ki Subzi
1. Wash tomatoes and puree them in a blender. Heat pan and add ghee to it.
2. Add jeera/cumin and let it crackle. Add ginger and green chilies and cook for few minutes.
3. Add pureed tomatoes and salt, stir for few minutes.
4. Add little water and cover. Cook for 5-10 minutes on low.
5. Add paneer pieces, give it a boil and its ready to be enjoyed.
6. Serve with paratha or chapati.

Tags

Related Articles

Karnataka elections
May 4, 2018, 12:39 pm IST

Karnataka Elections: BJP unveils manifesto with focus on women development

Jul 28, 2018, 07:40 pm IST

Shark bites 6-year-old’s hand at open-top aquarium – Watch Video

Jul 2, 2018, 09:37 am IST

Best Smart Phones You Can Buy Under Rs. 7,000

Aug 19, 2017, 02:14 pm IST

Google is about to launch ‘Android O’

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close