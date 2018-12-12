Indians first among the expatriates in Oman

Indians got the distinction of being the largest expatriate populace in Oman overcoming Bangladeshis. As per the National Centre for Statistics and Information ( NCSI) statistics on October, there are 6,64,227 Indians and 6,63,618 Bangladeshis in Oman. Among the Indian expats, the majority of them are Keralites.

In fact, as per the last December statistics, Bangladeshi expats were ahead of Indians. But due to the restrictions on the unskilled labourers to the country, which came into effect on September 2016, Immigration of Bangladeshis and Pakistanis were profoundly affected. Although restrictions on skilled workers are not prevailing now, the regime has taken the initiative for indigenization. It has started to take a toll on Indians too.

Since time immemorial Indians have been keeping in touch with Oman. They are very much active in trade, industrial and other sectors too. Although indigenization, owing to Indians’ proficiency in the working sector they managed to resist the tide. As Salah in Oman is known as a Kerala situated in Gulf, the majority of expats among the Indians are Keralites.