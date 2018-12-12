Inside videos from Taimur Ali Khan’s Pre-Birthday bash: VIDEO

Taimur, who is one of the most avidly followed star kids in India, is going to turn two on December 20th, 2018 and his parents have already kick-started the celebrations with an early birthday bash for him. The birthday party took place on December 7th, with a lot of Kareena and Saif’s friends joining in for the bash, along with their kids. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Kemmu was also in attendance.

Several videos and pictures from the early birthday party for Taimur Ali Khan have been going viral on the internet. While Kareena’s friends shared a number of inside pictures from the small get-together, a number of pictures of birthday cakes wishing Taimur have also been doing the rounds.

Take a look at this video from Taimur Ali Khan’s early second birthday bash:

View this post on Instagram Look at the gifts that Taimur is receiving ? A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanpataudi_) on Dec 7, 2018 at 9:16am PST