Latest NewsIndia

ISRO ready to launch communication satellite GSAT-7A for Indian Air Force

Dec 12, 2018, 06:38 pm IST
1 minute read

ISRO is all set to launch the communication satellite GSAT-7A on board the GSLV-F11 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on December 19, 2018. The satellite will weigh 2.2 tonnes and will be launched by the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mk II) rocket, said Isro.

The satellite will be placed in the geostationary orbit and this communication satellite is expected to help the IAF interlink different ground radar stations, airbases and AWACS (Airborne Warning And Control System) aircraft.

GSAT-7A is the 35th Indian Communication satellite built by Isro. The GSAT-7A spacecraft is configured on Isro’s standard I-2,000 Kg (I-2K) bus. The satellite is built to provide communication capability to the users in Ku-band over the Indian region. Total cost of the GSAT-7A is estimated to be in the region of Rs 6-8 billion and its life is estimated to be around nine years, according to Isro sources.

The satellite will enable the IAF to interlink different ground radar stations, ground airbase and airborne early warning and control (AWACS) aircraft, such as Beriev A-50 Phalcon and DRDO AEW&CS. The satellite will also enhance Network-centric warfare capabilities of the Indian Air Force and therefore enhance its global operations.

GSAT-7A is also expected to give a major push for drone operations as it would help the Navy reduce the reliance on on-ground control stations and take satellite-control of military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), which should help boost the range and endurance of the UAVs, said industry experts.

In addition to GSAT-7A, the IAF would also be getting the GSAT-7C in a few years, to boost the network-centric operations.

Tags

Related Articles

priyanka dress
Jun 26, 2018, 09:37 am IST

Ready to be shocked? This is the amount spent by Priyanka Chopra for a dinner with Nick jonas

minor
Jul 17, 2018, 09:24 am IST

Minor deaf girl gang-raped in empty flat for more than 7 months

Nov 12, 2017, 08:15 pm IST

Thomas Chandy to resign within 2 days

Sep 1, 2018, 08:02 pm IST

Union Minister calls Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi as ‘Gutter Worm’

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close