Kerala Government’s Shocking Double Stand in Sabarimala and Piravom Church Case

Kochi: “Will implement Supreme Court verdict, doesn’t have to ask anybody” is what Pinarayi Vijayan had initially said after the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala came. His obstinacy had taken the issue to a situation where Sabarimala became a place of conflicts. The government even implemented section 144 in Sabarimala. But the stand of same Government in Piravom church case is quite opposite to the stand they took here and is quite baffling.

“The Piravom case is not similar to any other case. Piravom church issue is all about the conflict between two sections in Malankara Sabha. This doesn’t affect the common man” is what is mentioned in the affidavit filed by the Government at the court.

Yesterday, A division bench of the Kerala High Court comprising of Justice PR Ramachandra Menon and Justice Devan Ramachandran refused to hear a petition regarding the management of the embattled Piravom Church. The bench decided to do so after the filing of a petition by 23-year-old Shiju P Kunjumon pointed out that Justice Devan Ramachandran had earlier appeared as a lawyer in the dispute regarding the administration of churches under the Malankara Church.