Khushi Kapoor stuns at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding celebrations: See Pics

The sister duo who was in Udaipur for the sangeet and mehendi celebrations wore different outfits that mesmerised us. From a white embellished lehenga to a nude and silver sequin gown, Khushi stole the show with her stunning looks.

Khushi wore a blue and pink Manish Malhotra creation. Describing the outfit, the fashion designer wrote, “Beauty of handloom fabrications – benarasi brocade tastefully coordinated with traditional bandhini in Udaipur, India.”

Manish Malhotra shared photos of Khushi on Instagram showing us a full view of the lehenga. Besides this, Khushi’s dewy look was completed with wavy hair, a pink and mauve blend of lipstick and eyeshadow and an elaborate choker jewellery from Satyani Fine Jewels.

