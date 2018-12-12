The trends in all 230 seats in MP Legislative Assembly indicate that both the Congress and the BJP may not end their respective tallies too far from each other. With a few more votes remaining to be counted, Congress is leading with 114 seats as the single major party. BJP is second best at 109 seats, not too far.

Congress chief in M.P, Kamal Nath wrote a letter to governor Anandiben Patel, requesting a meeting.

Kamal Nath said in his letter that the Congress has “emerged the single largest party with majority support” and that “all the Independents have in addition assured support to the Congress party.”

Meanwhile the governor’s office responded that the appointment can only be given after the situation is made clear by the Election Commission.