Men’s Hockey WC: Belgium, Netherlands enter quarter-finals

Dec 12, 2018, 12:22 am IST
Belgium and Netherlands entered the quarter-finals of Men’s Hockey World Cup. Olympic silver medallists Belgium thrashed the four-time champions Pakistan 5-0 in the third cross-over match and the Netherlands beat Canada 5-0 in the fourth cross-over match. With these losses, Pakistan’s and Canada’s campaign came to an end.

England and France booked their quarterfinal berths yesterday following victories in the first two cross-over games.

Hosts India, two-time defending champions Australia, Argentina and Germany had sealed the last-8 berths after topping their respective pools in the group stage.

