The government on Wednesday said the railways had sanctioned Rs 3,771 crore to set up CCTV cameras at railways stations and train coaches to enhance safety and security of passengers.

“The project of installing CCTV (close circuit television) cameras at 8,244 railway stations and in 58,276 passenger coaches has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 3,771 crore,” Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.