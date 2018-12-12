Modi Govt releases Rs.260 Crore for 5 new medical colleges

Government of India has released Rs 260 crore to the Health and Medical Education Department for 5 New Medical Colleges coming up at Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri,Principal Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo said today.

Mr Dulloo added that with the latest release of funds by the Government of India, the cumulative release of central share for these colleges till date has reached Rs 765 crores.

He said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI has sanctioned 5 New Medical Colleges in the Sate at a cost of Rs 189 crore each which includes Rs 139 crore for civil works and Rs 50 crore for machinery and equipment.

“The civil works in all these medical colleges are at different levels of progress and have been expedited of late to put the requisite infrastructure in place at the earliest,” said Mr Dullo.

He said the Department has initiated steps to provide infrastructure, equipment and human resource in these colleges as per MCI guidelines to start 1st batch of MBBS admissions next year.